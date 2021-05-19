Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

