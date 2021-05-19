Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FDX stock opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $272.55. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $114.65 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

