Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.