Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,879 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $107,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

