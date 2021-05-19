Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,706 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of First Merchants worth $104,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

