Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,017,150 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,415,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,017,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $105,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 192,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.