Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $110,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MUSA opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

