Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.40 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Power Integrations worth $108,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,807. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.