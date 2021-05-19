Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of AXIS Capital worth $113,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AXS opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.