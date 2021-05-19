Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $141.28 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 5620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

