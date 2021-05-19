DigitalNote 1-Day Volume Tops $367,252.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $367,252.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00679072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,941,540 coins and its circulating supply is 4,894,804,751 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

