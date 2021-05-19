Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 200.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

