Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 643686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $113,220,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

