Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

DBOEY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

