Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nikola by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $30,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

