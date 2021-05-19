Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $24.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

