Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.78 and a 200-day moving average of €55.50. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

