Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 6,119,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $34.94.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
