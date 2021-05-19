Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 6,119,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

