Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$32.75 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.