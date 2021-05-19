Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.45.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$52.02 and a 52 week high of C$93.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.