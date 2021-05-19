Desjardins Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

