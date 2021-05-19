Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$122.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$63.62 and a 12-month high of C$122.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

