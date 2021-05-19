DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,292.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00009336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and approximately $115,292.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

