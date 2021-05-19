DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

