Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $54.97. 9,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Denbury by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

