Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.