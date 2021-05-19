Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €105.90 ($124.59) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

