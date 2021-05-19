Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €105.90 ($124.59) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

