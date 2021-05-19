Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of VFL opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
