Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 66,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,422,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.47 and a 200-day moving average of $382.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

