Decatur Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,060 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Etsy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

ETSY stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. 32,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.