Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

EQIX stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $710.45. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.64. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,435. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.