Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 41,005 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 152,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,889. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

