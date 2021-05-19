Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,475 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ traded down $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,337. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 322.48, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

