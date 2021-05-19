DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 838 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

