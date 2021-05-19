DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,020 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

