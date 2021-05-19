DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

