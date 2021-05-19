DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 611 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $161.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.99.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

