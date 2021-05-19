Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.