Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

