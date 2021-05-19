Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

