Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.