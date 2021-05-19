Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

