Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

CNP opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

