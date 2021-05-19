Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

