Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,251 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

PLUG opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.