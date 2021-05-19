Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

