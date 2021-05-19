Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.