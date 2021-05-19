DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – DA Davidson upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $22.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $19.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.82.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,510.87 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,469.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,266.29.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

