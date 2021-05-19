D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.72.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.