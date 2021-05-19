D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Shares Down 1.4%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 56,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $145,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $238,000.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:DNZ)

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

